Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans this week to phase Huawei out of the UK’s 5G mobile phone networks, WeWork’s executive chairman tells the Financial Times that the company is on track to have positive cash flow in 2021, and the new head of the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency warns banks about using coronavirus as cover to shut branches or to win permanent concessions from regulators. Plus, the FT’s US banking editor, Laura Noonan, tells us what to expect when Wall Street banks report quarterly earnings this week.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.