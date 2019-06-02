On a hot Thursday, Michael Kimondiu has brought his four children, aged three to 16, to the London Dungeon on the Thames riverbank.

He has an annual family pass for entry to attractions run by Merlin Entertainments, which include Legoland Parks and Madame Tussauds. Without the pass, the Kimondius would have to pay £156 for one-time entry. With it, they can visit as many Merlin attractions as many times as they want for £556.

“It’s too expensive if you buy the tickets but if you buy the pass it’s worth it,” said Mr Kimondiu.

But while he considers Merlin’s tickets to be overpriced, investors take the opposite view on its shares.

In a letter to the Merlin board last month, ValueAct, the company’s second-biggest shareholder, said it was undervalued by the stock market and urged Merlin to seek a buyer to take it private.

The theme park operator had “demonstrated ability to earn high returns converting family parks into resort destinations”, the letter said, but “simply put: Merlin has struggled as a public company”.

ValueAct, which has a record of working on business turnrounds, most notably at aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce, believes the market is too short-termist for companies that rely on hefty long-term investments — such as building Legoland parks. Merlin’s biggest Legoland is due to open in New York in 2022 at a cost, fully funded by the company, of $350m.

ValueAct estimated that Merlin could achieve a value of about £4.50 a share if sold. Based on the current issue, this would give the company a value of nearly £4.6bn — about £720m more than its market capitalisation of £3.88bn on Friday.

In its response, Merlin did not comment on the possibility of a buyout. Instead it said that it “regularly considers all options for driving shareholder value”.

The management and the company were doing exactly the right thing but the public markets were not connecting the dots

This has left some questioning the board’s appetite for such a plan. Others query whether Merlin’s long-term strategy is as sustainable as ValueAct believes.

“The current UK stock market is not very good at valuing companies like Merlin,” said Steve Davies, a fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management, a top 15 shareholder. “It is so myopically focused. I hope this letter might make people stop and think about companies that invest to grow, surely we want to encourage these and keep them publicly quoted?”

Since it listed in 2013, Merlin has lifted revenues more than 40 per cent to £1.7bn in 2018, with pre-tax profits up 65 per cent to £285m. But its share price is up just 20 per cent.

A serious accident on a rollercoaster at its Alton Towers attraction in 2015 and the London terror attacks in 2017 both caused sharp drops in the share price. The stock is also sensitive to any twitch in performance at Merlin’s successful Legoland theme parks, a franchise it bought in 2005. Last year Legoland revenues were flat and three analyst downgrades since January have taken a further toll.

A source close to ValueAct said these downgrades in part prompted the San-Francisco based fund’s letter. “The management and the company were doing exactly the right thing but the public markets were not connecting the dots,” the person said.

ValueAct believes that Merlin’s strategy of opening Legoland parks in China and the US, and investing in smaller attractions such as Peppa Pig is solid, but that private ownership is better placed to provide the investment required.

Some shareholders support its view, but Mr Davies said that after the “sugar hit” of Merlin being bought, investors would lose out. “You’ve got to look for another long-term growth company but there are really very few.”

The ideal situation would be to keep Merlin public but in a “properly valued scenario”, he added.

ValueAct said that Merlin had suffered from an “excessive focus by analysts on near term EPS rather than future free cash flow”. But Owen Shirley, an analyst at Berenberg, who was responsible for one of the downgrades, disagrees.

“When you write a short-sell note there typically has to be some near-term imperative, so what you write is usually tilted towards short-term earnings and short-term risks. It doesn’t mean that you’re ignoring the long-term view,” he said.

ValueAct believes that Merlin’s strategy of opening more Legoland parks globally, such as in Japan, is solid © Bloomberg

A source close to the company referred to Merlin as the “squeezed middle” — somewhere between big theme parks such as Disneyland and new cheaper experiences such as rope walks and escape rooms. “In the middle you have Madame Tussauds and Sea Life that are arguably a bit old hat. They’re more expensive than the experience things, but they’re not as spectacular as the big parks,” they said.

Yet many believe Merlin has a good investment case. Analysts at Citi said it had “a very attractive portfolio of brands which are resonating with consumers globally and which gives it an excellent long-term rollout opportunity”.

Merlin’s future hangs on whether its majority shareholder Kirkbi, the investment vehicle of Lego’s founding family, will agree to a buyout. It owns 30 per cent of the stock.

The moment could be ripe. According to consulting firm Bain, the number of public company buyouts hit a decade high last year. In April, a private equity consortium made a bid for Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos that valued the company at 10 times earnings. Merlin has traded at an average 2.3 times earnings premium to Parques Reunidos, according to S&P Capital IQ data from April.

Kirkbi and Merlin declined to comment.