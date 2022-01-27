The Fed plans to be ‘humble and nimble’ and hawkish
Tesla reported a record net profit of $2.3bn last quarter but warned of supply chain constraints and the Federal Reserve signalled its intention to raise interest rates in March. Plus, the FT’s China correspondent, Ed White, talks about China’s vaping queen and her company's stock price which went up in smoke this week.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Tesla reports record profit but warns of constraints on supply chain
Fed signals March rate rise as it fights rampant inflation
China’s vape queen hit by Beijing investigation
Apple reclaims top smartphone spot in China
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
