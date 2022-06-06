“You know how people have an armoire they keep nice things in for when guests come over?” asks Laila Gohar. “I really disagree with that.” Consider Gohar World, the artist’s “tableware universe”, as an extension of this reproof: with its muslin crystal glassware and satin “baguette” bags, the collection feels better suited to an eccentric relative’s tea party than for everyday use. But Laila is a believer in using “nice things all the time”, and today’s drop – a nine-piece capsule for Gucci Vault – follows the same example.

Gohar World’s Gucci Vault collaboration includes bracelets for stemware and red candy-shaped cutlery rests (prices from $35 to $200) © Adrianna Glaviano

Artist and HTSI columnist Laila Gohar © Adrianna Glaviano

A collaboration between Laila and her younger sister Nadia, also an artist, Gohar World launched last month after two years in the making. Laila is best known for creating edible installations for clients including Simone Rocha, Comme des Garçons and Prada, and is the author of HTSI’s monthly How To Host It column; Nadia has made similar ripples with her multimedia still lifes. Where the duo meet is in their appreciation for beautiful design with a light-hearted lift – pieces for the type of person who might slip a manchette on a chicken leg, or collect crumbs with a tiny copper dustpan. “We’re making objects for the table, but we’re not really thinking about them like products,” explains Laila. “It’s more of an imaginative, all-encompassing world that we’re coming up with – and these objects belong on that planet.”

Gohar World x Gucci Vault Ricotta candle and dinner napkins © Adrianna Glaviano “We’re making objects for the table, but we’re not thinking about them like products,” says Laila © Adrianna Glaviano

Comprising signature pieces from the Gohar World collection made in limited-edition colourways – think red candy-shaped cutlery rests, pink aprons with lace bows and candles modelled on wheels of ricotta – the new capsule launches in time for Milan’s Salone del Mobile design fair. Like all of the pieces in Gohar World, materials are key: the brand is equally committed to preserving craft techniques as it is to creating outré objects. “We’ve found people that make things in a very traditional way,” says Laila, pointing to Egyptian linen weavers, Venetian glass craftspeople and Italian candlemakers. Adds Nadia, who was in Cairo for part of the design process: “The inspiration came from going to the fabric stores to see what was available and made sense.”

The new collection marks the latest release from Gucci Vault, an online concept store spanning exclusive collaborations, emerging designers and rare vintage pieces. Think of it as Alessandro Michele’s virtual playroom – a home for all of his favourite things. It’s a fitting collaboration: “Gucci also feels like a world – there’s an alternative universe that Alessandro is constantly imagining,” says Laila.