Rishi Sunak calculates that by portraying himself as “on the side” of motorists and adopting a “pragmatic and proportionate” approach to climate change, he’s aligning himself with the views of middle Britain. Is he right? The FT’s Lucy Fisher weighs up the question with columnists Robert Shrimsley and Stephen Bush. They also consider the Labour party’s chances in a key autumn by-election in its former stronghold of Scotland. Plus, Lucy and political editor George Parker unpick what it will take to reform the House of Lords.

