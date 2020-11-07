Demetri Sevastopulo and Mamta Badkar

Moments after being elected the 46th president of the United States Joe Biden said he was "honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me" and reiterated his message of unity saying he will "be a President for all Americans".

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, his campaign manager and the first woman to lead a successful presidential bid, told reporters that she was “ecstatic” at the result. “A great day for this county,” she added.

Mr Biden also tweeted the following message, which was accompanied by a video set to 'America the Beautiful' by Ray Charles:

https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1325118992785223682