Biden: It's time for America to unite
Demetri Sevastopulo and Mamta Badkar
Moments after being elected the 46th president of the United States Joe Biden said he was "honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me" and reiterated his message of unity saying he will "be a President for all Americans".
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”
Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, his campaign manager and the first woman to lead a successful presidential bid, told reporters that she was “ecstatic” at the result. “A great day for this county,” she added.
Mr Biden also tweeted the following message, which was accompanied by a video set to 'America the Beautiful' by Ray Charles:
Trump rejects election result
Demetri Sevastopulo
Mr Trump rejected the outcome of the election, saying his opponent was “rushing to falsely pose as the winner”. In a statement, Mr Trump said his campaign on Monday would “start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”.
“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” Mr Trump said, repeating claims from this campaign in recent days that have not been backed up by any solid evidence.
Biden wins Pennsylavnia securing enough votes to win presidency
Demetri Sevastopulo
Joe Biden has won the hard-fought battle for Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press, giving the Democratic nominee enough electoral votes to become the next president of the United States.
Mr Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania came after President Donald Trump’s sizable election day lead was whittled away as the former vice-president scored huge margins of victory in ballots counted in the urban centres of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh over the last 48 hours.
With the Pennsylvania victory, Mr Biden now has 284 electoral votes, well above the 270 needed to win the presidency. Mr Trump’s legal team has challenged the Pennsylvania count in court, however.
The AP declaration that Mr Biden had won the presidency came roughly an hour after Mr Trump arrived at his golf course in Virginia, just across the Potomac river from the White House.
While Democrats were euphoric, some Republicans continued to hold out the possibility that Mr Trump could win. “From the Republican point of view, we’re not convinced it’s over yet,” Rick Santorum, a former Pennsylvania Republican senator said on CNN.
