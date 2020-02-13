Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Democratsin the US House of Representatives call on attorney-general William Barr to testify over claims of political influence in a case involving a friend of the president, Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairman Charlie Munger shares his pessimistic view of the future, and Europe’s largest telecoms conference has been forced to cancel this year’s event over fears of the spread of coronavirus. Plus, the US Department of Justice is backing Qualcomm as the chipmaker appeals against an antitrust fine from the Federal Trade Commission. The FT’s Kadhim Shubber explains how this complicates the relationship between the US regulators.

