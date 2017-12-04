Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Australia’s competition watchdog has begun an investigation into the market power of Facebook, Google and other digital platforms to determine if they are harming the media and advertising industries.

The probe follows an order by the government of a formal inquiry into the internet giants’ impact on the industry, as part of a shake-up of media laws in September. It comes amid international calls for tighter regulation of technology companies, whose power and political influence was highlighted in the 2016 US presidential election.

“The ACCC goes into this inquiry with an open mind and will study how digital platforms such as Facebook and Google operate to fully understand their influence in Australia,” said Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“We will examine whether platforms are exercising market power in commercial dealings to the detriment of consumers, media content creators and advertisers.”

The ACCC said it would look closely at longer-term trends and the effect of technological change on competition in media and advertising.

“As the media sector evolves, there are growing concerns that digital platforms are affecting traditional media’s ability to fund the development of content,” said Mr Sims.

The Australian competition probe takes place against a backdrop of growing concern across the global publishing industry about the sustainability of newspapers’ business models as big search engine and social media groups hoover up advertising.

Total advertising revenue across the US newspaper industry was US$18bn last year, compared to US$49bn revenues a decade earlier, according to Pew Research Centre. Facebook and Google accounted for 85 per cent of total internet ad revenue growth in 2015 and 2016, according to the 2017 internet trends report published by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

The inquiry coincides with growing calls for tighter regulation of digital platforms, following revelations that Russian entities bought up Facebook adverts as a means of spreading divisive messages in the US before the 2016 election. The UK parliament also has begun investigating whether Russia used “fake news” shared on Facebook and Twitter to influence Britain’s referendum on membership of the EU.

“Many overseas jurisdictions are thinking of ways to understand these digital platforms better to enable them impose new standards or regulations,” said Brian Han, analyst at Morningstar. “Up to now these technology companies have remained largely unvetted by governments as legislation has not kept up to date with technology.”

Facebook said it looked forward to a thorough inquiry into the Australian media market.

“Whilst the sharing of news and entertainment content is only a small part of the content shared on our services, we take our role in the media ecosystem very seriously and invest significantly in products that support publishers,” it said in a statement.

Executives at Google and Facebook recently were hauled before an Australian parliamentary committee into the future of journalism, sparked by concerns over an estimated 2,000 job losses across the sector since 2011. The inquiry is considering whether imposing levies on tech companies, which generate advertising by aggregating news content, would be a viable method of supporting journalism.

Google opposes the proposal. “We don’t believe that handouts, regulations and intervention is the answer,” Jason Pellegrino, Google Australia’s managing director, told a hearing in August.