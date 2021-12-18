A handy stool that folds flat in a flash

“How can an object be designed to be assembled without tools and instructions and be strong enough for the demands of life?” asks Conor Hacon, the founder of east London furniture company Common Design, whose Froebel, FSC-certified-beech stool does just that. £200 from commondesign.co.uk

Summon scents of the Mediterranean with Diptyque’s wax perfume diffuser

The Miliès Scented Oval is part of the Maison’s limited-edition Le Grand Tour collection celebrating its 60th anniversary. With notes of immortal absolute, ambroxan, fig wood accord and cypress, it will gently perfume wardrobes, dressers and drawers. £62, diptyqueparis.com

Look sharp in Saye’s vegan sneakers – with added cactus power

Sustainably made from Nopal cactus with a bamboo lining and organic cotton laces, the Modelo 89s were created in collaboration with Desserto Mexico which produces vegan leather from cactus leaves that grow back afterwards. £132, global.sayebrand.com

Take an architectural tour of cities around the world with these stylish maps

Spanning Pyongyang, Tokyo, Berlin and Sydney, Blue Crow Media’s curated maps explore rare and old trees, concrete jungles, Brutalist buildings, modernist design and art-deco architecture, all printed on recycled FSC-certified paper. From £8, bluecrowmedia.com

Vintage-printed tea towels that are ripe for the picking

Featuring images from the Cavallini & Co archive, these charming cotton tea towels are decorated with an assortment of fruit and garden vegetables and come in a keepsake muslin bag. £14 each, madmolly.co.uk

Embroider Kipling’s fantastical stories with these Just So stockings

Inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, the Fabled Thread Christmas stockings tapestry kits come in three colourful designs: How the Camel Got His Hump, How the Leopard Got His Spots and The Crab Who Played with the Sea. Each one can be customised with a name and comes with a canvas sewing bag, wool, guides and needles. £110 each, thefabledthread.com

Catch a star with NASA’s astronomical telescope

This neat, powerful telescope is ideal for exploring the cosmos and includes a finder scope, variable-height tripod and two eyepieces. £49.99, iwantoneofthose.com