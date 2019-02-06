Alexis Tsipras became the first Greek prime minister to visit an Orthodox college that Turkey has kept closed for half a century as the two countries’ leaders pledged to do more to resolve several territorial and political disputes.

Mr Tsipras’s visit on Wednesday to the contentious seminary on a wooded Istanbul island was the symbolic high point of a two-day trip to Turkey and the Greek leader encouraged Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reopen the facility.

The closure of the Greek Orthodox school is one of multiple irritants between the two countries, whose relations became so bad in the mid-1990s that they were driven to the brink of war.

The two leaders have more recently found reason to mend fences, with Mr Tsipras’s visit to Turkey this week his fourth in as many years. But the obstacles to genuine warm relations are substantial.

Disagreements over maritime borders in the Aegean Sea and the divided island of Cyprus have been immune to decades of reconciliation efforts.

All of the problems between Turkey and Greece cannot be solved overnight, but [reopening Halki] could be an opportunity

More recently, Turkey has been outraged over Greece’s refusal to turn over eight military officers who fled across the border after a coup attempt against Mr Erdogan in 2016. On the day of Mr Tsipras’ visit, Ankara added the soldiers to a list of fugitive terror suspects, offering TL32m ($6m) for their return.

Mr Erdogan reiterated his demand that Greece extradite the suspects and “not become a safe haven for terrorists” at a joint news conference late on Tuesday. Mr Tsipras said he took “no pleasure in hosting coup plotters” but that he must respect the judiciary’s decision to grant the men asylum.

“We do not intend to be prisoners of our region’s problems. We are trying to find solutions to the problems within the framework of dialogue,” Mr Tsipras said.

The Greek prime minister attended mass and toured the Theological School of Halki, perched on a hilltop on an island close to Istanbul’s shoreline, a day after meeting Mr Erdogan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Mr Tsipras’ frequent visits to Turkey have signalled the value he places on improving ties with a country whose population, military and economy dwarfs Greece’s.

For his part, Mr Erdogan has sought to mend ties with Europe, Turkey’s main trading bloc, amid a severe economic downturn. Co-operation between Turkey and Greece is also essential to curbing irregular migration to Europe.

The tenor of the Tsipras visit was friendlier than the last time the two leaders met in December 2017. On a visit to Greece, Mr Erdogan angrily confronted his hosts over their treatment of some 50,000 Muslim Turks in northern Greece and called for “modernising” a 1923 treaty that demarcates the border between Turkey and Greece.

This time, Mr Erdogan hosted a state dinner for Mr Tsipras that was attended by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, spiritual leader of the world’s 250m Orthodox faithful. His seat is in Istanbul, a vestige of the Byzantine empire, although his flock in the city is fewer than 3,000 mostly elderly ethnic Greeks.

Egemen Bagis, Turkey’s former chief negotiator in EU accession talks, said Mr Tsipras’ visit did not portend “a miracle, but it could lead to one”.

“All of the problems between Turkey and Greece cannot be solved overnight, but [reopening Halki] could be an opportunity,” he added. “But for any leader to take such a political decision, something has to be shown in exchange.”

Mr Erdogan hinted that Turkey could ease restrictions on the Halki seminary if Greece were to grant its Muslim minority the right to elect its own muftis, or religious leaders. “Come and solve that problem, and we will solve this one. It is no bother, from our perspective,” he said.

Greece has long argued that the seminary should not be part of a quid-pro-quo deal with Turkey. “Greek politicians worry that an elected mufti could play a destabilising role in a sensitive region bordering Turkey,” said a western observer.

Mr Erdogan has taken other steps to improve the plight of Turkey’s Greek community, permitting them to run a primary school and high school in western Turkey to persuade families to remain. In 2010, he granted citizenship to several Orthodox bishops to expand the number of potential successors to Bartholomew, 78. Turkish law requires the patriarch to be a citizen.

Mr Erdogan recounted his own memories of visiting Halki as a middle school student before it was closed, praising the seminary’s collection of tens of thousands of rare manuscripts.

“Reopening the school would . . . send a message of friendship and mutual understanding between our peoples,” Mr Tsipras said after touring the facility, according to Greek media.

Set atop the Hill of Hope on Heybeliada island, Halki trained generations of Orthodox clergy for more than a century before it was banned in 1971 during a period of hostility over Cyprus.

The idyllic setting belies Halki’s outsized role in geopolitics. The EU has said Turkey must show a commitment to religious freedom by opening the school if it is to advance its troubled membership bid. Past US presidents, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have also urged Turkey to open the seminary.

For now, a few lonely priests at Halki keep its empty hallways and classrooms tidy. Bartholomew, who is one of the seminary’s last living graduates, said: “I hope we’ll live to see the long-awaited day when this school will function again.”