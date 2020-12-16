The year 1990 is the highest-quality vintage for chess grandmaster births. World champion Magnus Carlsen, French world No 5 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and England’s former prodigy and triple British champion David Howell, plus four others from the world top 100, have all celebrated turning 30 this year — in Carlsen's case with a defeat in the final of the Skilling Open.

This week, when over-the-board chess resumed in Moscow with Russian men’s and women’s championships at the Central Chess Club, the vintage generation struck again. With just one round to go, the world No4 Ian Nepomniachtchi and the defeated 2016 world title challenger Sergey Karjakin, both 1990-born, were clear of the field and had the race between them.

Nepomniachtchi had the edge, because winning his individual game with his rival gave him the superior tie-break. “Nepo” is joint leader, with Vachier-Lagrave, of the ill-fated candidates tournament, halted at halfway when the pandemic struck in April and currently postponed until spring 2021.

Puzzle 2398

How can White’s full army of 16 checkmate the lone black king in just four moves? Composer Julian Guisle was for decades the specialist chess bookseller in Paris on Rue St Jacques, and lived until 99. This puzzle, his only known composition, won Le Figaro's first prize in 1956.

