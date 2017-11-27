Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Female employees at easyJet, one of only six FTSE 100 companies run by a woman, earn just over half what their male colleagues do.

The budget airline, whose outgoing chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall is due to take over at ITV in January, reported a 45.5 per cent median pay gap between its male and female staff on Monday.

EasyJet said the gap was heavily influenced by the salaries and gender make-up of its pilots, who account for more than a quarter of its UK employees. The airline employs 1,407 male pilots and 86 female pilots in the UK.

A pilots’ average salary was £92,400, whereas cabin crew and administrative and management staff earned on average £24,800 and £53,700 respectively. The calculations exclude overtime payments.

Nearly 90 per cent of staff in the top pay bracket at easyJet are men, whereas 65 per cent of the fourth, and lowest bracket, are women. Three-quarters of male employees received a bonus, compared with 89 per cent of female employees, but women’s median bonus pay was 32.2 per cent lower.

EasyJet has set a target that a fifth of new entrant pilots should be female by 2020. In the past year it said it had selected 49 female new entrant co-pilots, up from 33 during the previous twelve months.

EasyJet’s head of flight operations, Captain David Morgan, said the airline now had 180 female pilots, more than a third of whom were captains.

“We are very pleased to welcome a further 49 female pilots to easyJet this year at a time when worldwide only 4 per cent are female,” he said.

EasyJet said that, since salaries for pilots and cabin crew were agreed collectively, women in these roles would earn the same as their male counterparts.

Baroness Sugg, aviation minister, said the opportunity to be at the forefront of the aviation industry should be open to everyone. “I . . . welcome easyJet’s commitment to encouraging more women to become pilots and to closing the gender pay gap,” she said.

Dame Carolyn earned a base salary of £704,000 in 2016, and total pay of £1.5m, according to the company’s annual report. There are three women on easyJet’s nine-person board and the same proportion on its executive committee.

This month, the Women on Board reviews, chaired by Sir Philip Hampton, published a report into the progress FTSE 100 companies.

EasyJet ranked fourth in the list of the top 10 best performers in terms of representation of women on boards and in leadership positions in the FTSE 100, and 58th out of the FTSE 350.

All UK companies and public sector organisations with 250 or more employees have to publicly report their gender pay gap for the year to April 2017 under new government legislation.

Nationally, this gap, measured by the median, was 9.1 per cent in the year to April 2017.

As of Friday, the average median pay gap reported on the government’s website was 11.8 per cent, with the worst performing sector being financial services and insurance with a median pay gap of 31 per cent, according to Staffmetrix, a data company.

So far, only 263 of the estimated 9,000 companies that must report by March 30 2018 have done so. Staffmetrix said that, based on market feedback, it believed that organisations in certain sectors with the highest gender pay gaps, such as financial services, were deliberately not publishing due to fear of negative publicity and equal pay concerns, and would submit their reports close to the deadline.

Between 10 October and 21 November there were no new gender pay gap reports from financial services companies on the government website.