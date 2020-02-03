FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

The hunt is over. Four months after announcing that Alison Cooper would be moving on, Imperial Brands has named her successor as chief executive — step forward Stefan Bomhard, who has run car retailer Inchcape for about five years.

Ms Cooper has now stepped down as CEO and as a board director with immediate effect, although Mr Bomhard will only join the tobacco group “effective at a date to be announced”. Until that is disclosed, Dominic Brisby — who oversees the group’s operations in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australasia, and Joerg Biebernick, the divisional director for Europe, will become joint interim CEOs.

They all face a steep task. Imperial Brands, which was forced to temper its revenue growth expectations last year, is grappling with a clampdown on vaping and e-cigarettes in the US and a recent drop in annual pre-tax profit. Mr Bomhard’s CV is a roll-call of big consumer names: he has previously held senior roles at Bacardi, Cadbury, Unilever, Diageo and Procter & Gamble. He will need to mine all his sales and marketing savvy to turn Imperial’s fortunes around.

Briefly

Ryanair is being hurt by the Boeing 737 Max crisis. The low-cost airline said it is likely it won’t receive an order of the jets until September or October and warned of disruption to key passenger targets due to the grounding of the plane after two fatal crashes. Its goal to carry 200m passengers has been extended by “at least one or two years” until its 2025 or 2026 fiscal years as a result. Ryanair also reported net profit of €88m in the three months to December, in contrast to a €66m loss in the same period a year earlier.

Nissan has drawn up a plan to pull out of mainland Europe if Brexit leads to tariffs on car exports — but to double down on the UK, where the Japanese company believes it could sell one in five cars, according to people involved in the discussions. The scenario is one of several that the carmaker has developed and would be a major boost to its Sunderland plant and the 6,000 workers there. Nissan’s public position is that the UK plant would be threatened if the UK fails to maintain tariff-free access to the EU. “We deny such a contingency plan exists,” a spokesman for Nissan Europe said.

Britain’s energy regulator has called for radical changes in a plan aimed at meeting the government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050. Ofgem has outlined measures such as supporting the growth of renewables and the rollout of up to 10m electric vehicles as it looks to decarbonise the energy network.

Finally, one to watch when the market opens — shares in the combined Takeaway.com and Just Eat begin trading on Monday. The two delayed plans to list their combined company — snappily called Just Eat Takeaway.com — on the London Stock Exchange by a week after UK competition authorities launched a last-minute investigation into their £6bn merger, one of the biggest deals in UK technology in recent years.

Job moves

WeWork has a new chief executive. Sandeep Mathrani will join the lossmaking shared office space provider later this month, according to people familiar with the plan; WeWork and SoftBank, the group’s largest shareholder, declined to comment.

Beyond the Square Mile

Credit Suisse has frozen its investment bank bonus pool for the second year running after a surge in trading revenue in 2019 was offset by big declines in its advisory and capital markets business. Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse chief executive, has singled out the bank’s investment banking and capital markets unit as “unsatisfactory” and workers in that unit will see their bonuses cut by a percentage in the “high teens”, according to people with knowledge of the decision. The trading side, however, more than doubled pre-tax profits in the first nine months of 2019.

Investors betting against Tesla suffered record losses of $5.8bn in January after the stock hit a new high, marking a win for chief executive Elon Musk in a long-running battle with short-sellers. Mr Musk’s testy sparring online with notable short-sellers, including David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, has become one of the fiercest rivalries in capital markets.

Global M&A got off to its slowest start in seven years in 2020. Companies around the world clinched $164bn worth of mergers and acquisitions in January, the quietest month for takeovers since April 2013. Geopolitical uncertainty, including Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, fears of far left-leaning Democratic presidential candidates, the US-China trade war and more recent fears of a global health crisis, have shaken confidence among board members and executives in blue-chip companies.

Ajay Banga, chief executive of Mastercard, is unequivocal about governments’ attempts to break the global payments system into national fiefdoms at the end of a week that saw his company report revenues of $17bn, more than triple the level of a decade ago. “The economic cost of building siloed systems in a world where citizens travel globally is really stupid, and where crime travels globally is even more stupid, and where technology is completely global is even three times more stupid,” he says in this interview.

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

Pilita Clark

The winner of a recent GQ award for the worst-dressed man came as a shock. It was Dominic Cummings, the maverick Number 10 aide. He appears to have digested, consciously or not, what researchers call the “red sneakers effect”.

Jonathan Black

The head of the careers service at Oxford university offers some advice on how to take control of your career in an uncertain world.

Thanks for reading. Feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues, who can sign-up here.