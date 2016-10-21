UK cracks down on companies using self-employed staff to cut costs

The government is cracking down on businesses that cut costs by using self-employed or agency workers to deny them employment rights.

Jane Ellison, a Treasury minister, said HM Revenue & Customs was “transforming” its compliance approach with a new team focusing on workers’ employment status.

The move is part of a new focus from Theresa May, the prime minister, on workers falling through the cracks of tax and employment law, leaving them with precarious incomes and few rights.

She ordered a review this month into whether “employment regulation and practices are keeping pace with [the] changing world of work”, targeting so-called “gig economy” platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo.

HMRC’s announcement followed calls for an investigation into employment practices at delivery company Hermes by Labour MP Frank Field into “chronically low pay and poor working conditions”.

The government … is committed to taking strong action when companies, to reduce their costs, force their staff down routes which deny them employment rights and benefits they are entitled to

The number of people who work for themselves in Britain has increased 45 per cent since the turn of the millennium to 4.8m, or one-in-seven workers.

But the face of self-employment has changed dramatically in that time: fewer self-employed people work long hours and are less likely to be running a small business that employs staff. They are earning less on average than they were 20 years ago; about 45 per cent earn below the “national living wage” of £7.20 an hour.

Surveys suggest many are happier than employees. But policymakers worry that some are simply low-paid workers, whose employers have classed them as “self-employed” to avoid paying tax, the minimum wage and other benefits.

Ms Ellison said employment status was determined by the “reality of the working relationship” and individuals could not be “opted out” of protections simply by being labelled “self-employed”.

“I can reassure you that the government takes false self-employment very seriously and is committed to taking strong action when companies, to reduce their costs, force their staff down routes which deny them the employment rights and benefits they are entitled to,” Ms Ellison wrote in a letter to Mr Field.

The Labour MP said the move signalled a “serious fightback” against companies trying to wriggle out of obligations to pay the minimum wage. He said: “The prime minister has set companies the task of delivering a decent minimum for their workers, and companies now know they will be caught out if they jeopardise this effort.”

Edward Troup, executive chairman of HMRC also wrote to Mr Field, saying he had referred a report from the MP on the so-called “gig economy” — and information about 20 individuals concerned about their employment status — to HMRC compliance teams.

He wrote: “If we find that companies have misclassified individuals as self-employed, we will take all necessary steps to make sure that they pay the appropriate tax, NICs (national insurance contributions), interest and penalties.”

Mr Troup said it was possible to be self-employed for tax purposes, but still be classed as a worker for the national minimum wage. The mismatches underline the complexity of the issues thrown up by the rapid growth of temporary work and self-employment, which has sparked alarm from government advisers who have warned it is significantly changing the tax base.

The new unit will also enforce anti-avoidance rules introduced in 2000, known as IR35, designed to stop employees cutting tax and national insurance bills by operating through a company. HMRC estimates that nine out of 10 such “personal services companies” fail to comply, costing £440m of revenues a year.

Meanwhile, the GMB union has taken the question to court: a London employment tribunal is due to rule shortly on whether Uber drivers are genuinely “self employed”.

Uber says its drivers typically earn far more than the national living wage and are not employees because they are free to choose when to work.

Hermes said its employment practices were reviewed by HMRC in 2011 and it remained confident that its service agreements with couriers made them legitimately self-employed. “We will fully comply with any investigation should there be one.”

It said: “We have voluntarily embedded the principles of the national living wage into our business as the minimum standard for any remuneration agreements with the self-employed couriers we use … We are confident in the accuracy of our courier pay model and our records clearly show that our average courier rate is £9.80, 36 per cent above the minimum wage, after all legitimate expenses have been deducted.”