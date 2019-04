Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Germany's telecoms regulator says Huawei can stay in the 5G network race, the European Central Bank faces stimulus pressure over a falling inflation outlook and the FT reports that Purdue Pharma, the makers of Oxycontin, tried to buy Reckitt Benckiser's addiction treatment business. Plus, the FT's Camilla Hodgson sets up the $30bn legal battle between Apple and Qualcomm that will play out in a San Diego court on Monday.