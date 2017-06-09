UK Politics podcast

Theresa May's future, the Grenfell fire and the end of austerity

UK Politics podcast

Discussion and analysis of U.K. and U.S. politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents.

With Martin Wolf, Chris Giles, Henry Mance and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne.

Stitcher audioBoom RSS

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.