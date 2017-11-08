Carbon markets make polluters limit emissions or pay for them through allowances © AP

Election victories in the US on Tuesday were also wins for carbon trading.

Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy’s successful bids for governor of Virginia and New Jersey, respectively, put the two eastern states on track to join cap-and-trade systems built to curtail emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide.

Their entry would mark the latest expansion of carbon trading schemes in North America, a counterforce to the Trump administration’s reversal of US climate commitments. The growth of regional carbon markets will be closely watched by countries gathering in Bonn, Germany this week for UN climate talks.

In the US Pacific northwest, the Washington state government has written a rule that would allow companies to purchase allowances from out-of-state carbon markets. On Tuesday a vote that could hand Democrats control of the Washington senate raised the prospect of a state cap-and-trade law.

In neighbouring Oregon, legislators are preparing to debate a bill that puts a price on carbon.

The White House has begun to dismantle climate policies enacted by President Barack Obama, leaving other countries searching for ways to avert a 2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise. Some US states have pledged to cut emissions in line with the Paris climate agreement, which President Donald Trump has said he would abandon unless he got better terms.

“Once again, the states are the laboratory of environmental progress in the US. It’s an equal and opposite reaction to inaction in Washington [DC],” says Dirk Forrister, president of the International Emissions Trading Association, a business group.

Carbon markets make polluters limit emissions or pay for them through allowances. The allowances are tradeable, which theoretically rewards emissions improvements that cost less to achieve. Carbon prices in North America have been well below the $40-$80 per tonne that a UN-backed commission estimates is urgently needed to reach the Paris temperature target. Yet the trading schemes are tightening their emission caps, suggesting higher prices lie ahead.

The North American continent’s markets are set to further widen in January when Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, joins one run by Quebec province and the state of California, forming the world’s second-biggest emissions trading scheme after Europe.

Chris Ballard, Ontario’s minister of the environment and climate change, says he encouraged other provinces to join the linked market at a meeting last weekend and intends to deliver the same message to international colleagues in Bonn.

“I will tell them our plan is making it easier for our residents to fight climate change and to save money,” Mr Ballard says.

Virginia and New Jersey are both likely to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a nine-state carbon market that ran its first allowance auction in 2008. New Jersey, a state of 9m people, previously belonged to RGGI until Governor Chris Christie pulled out in 2011. Mr Northam backs current Virginia efforts to link to a multistate scheme, while Mr Murphy has pledged to rejoin RGGI.

“We’re pleased to open communications with any state that may be interested,” says Katie Dykes, a Connecticut utilities regulator who chairs RGGI’s board.

RGGI’s limit applies to power plants in its member states. An annual cap of 165m short tons in 2012 was cut to 91m short tons in 2014, a figure that falls 2.5 per cent per year to 2020. In August, member states proposed a further 30 per cent reduction between 2020 and 2030, down to 54.7m short tons.

Recent RGGI auctions have drawn a wide array of potential bidders, from generators such as Calpine and Exelon to energy trading houses such as Koch Supply & Trading and Vitol, according to RGGI records.

Prices have been low in part because carbon emissions have been declining for reasons unrelated to RGGI. The advent of cheap natural gas from shale fields idled higher-carbon coal-fired power plants, making it easier for generators to comply with the caps.

State governments have separately mandated increasing use of renewable energy sources and aided nuclear plants, which emit no carbon. Last week the governor of Connecticut, Daniel Malloy, signed a bill to assist the ageing Millstone nuclear power station, which powers 2m homes.

“State-level regulatory and policy efforts have translated into bearishness for RGGI,” says Ali Shajrawi, director of research at Karbone, an environmental markets broker.

In the joint auctions of California and Quebec, five of the last 10 quarterly auctions have not sold out. The carbon price has risen only recently, to $14.75 per metric tonne, after several auctions in which permits sold at the price floor of $12.73.

Supporters say the regional efforts are an important step towards global carbon markets.

“The alternative is to do nothing,” Mr Ballard says. “It is not an option that I can defend to my kids and sleep comfortably at night.”

