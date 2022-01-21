With the approach of Chinese New Year, as has now become an annual tradition, watch houses release their special limited editions to celebrate one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac.

On 1 February the year of the Ox gives way to the year of the Tiger, and from Dior and Harry Winston to Swatch and G-Shock the big cat is prowling across – or in some cases playing kittenishly on – dials and straps. Myth has it that people born under the sign of the Tiger are fiercely independent, powerful and ambitious (they include Queen Elizabeth II, Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga) – and, according to the horoscopes, this year of the Tiger is all about being brave. Arm yourself with a timepiece and get out there.

Chopard LUC XP Urushi Year of the Tiger, £22,200

TAG Heuer Carrera Year of the Tiger, £3,100

Dior Grand Soir Tigre, £28,000

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Carbon Gold Tiger, £29,500

Piaget Altiplano Chinese Year of the Tiger, £58,000

Vacheron Constantin the Legend of the Chinese Zodiac – Year of the Tiger, £102,000

Gucci Tiger G-Timeless, £750

Breguet Classique 7145 Tribute to the Power of the Tiger, £43,600

Blancpain Villeret traditional Chinese Calendar Exclusive Edition, £55,000

Harry Winston 2022 Premier Chinese New Year Automatic, £43,300

Ulysse Nardin Special Edition Classico Tiger, £36,900

Swatch Tiger, £133

G-Shock Chinese New Year, £999