Podcast of the week

From David Tennant to Jon Ronson, Fiona Sturges selects the best new audio content to listen from around the world
Podcasts — David Tennant, Olivia Colman and the perils of the chummy celebrity interview

David Tennant Does a Podcast With . . . boasts a glittering line-up of guests, but its first episode backs away from difficult themes

Podcasts — Tender tells the story of a woman’s flight from an abusive relationship

Madison Griffiths’ series is the latest in a string of podcasts that have explored female experience at its most raw

Podcasts — The Hurricane Tapes delves into the case of Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter

Denzel Washington played him in The Hurricane, and Bob Dylan immortalised his plight in song — but did he do it?

Podcast — Jon Ronson has created a compelling new series

The writer and presenter returns to the Californian porn industry in The Last Days of August

Seduction by Karina Longworth — Howard Hughes and Hollywood’s dark undertow

The gloss comes off the golden years in a disturbing examination of male domination in the film industry

The year in podcasts — never have our ears been so spoilt for choice

The format is in rude health with series such as Last Seen and Personal Best