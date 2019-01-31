FT Series Podcast of the week From David Tennant to Jon Ronson, Fiona Sturges selects the best new audio content to listen from around the world Podcasts — David Tennant, Olivia Colman and the perils of the chummy celebrity interview David Tennant Does a Podcast With . . . boasts a glittering line-up of guests, but its first episode backs away from difficult themes Thursday, 31 January, 2019 Podcasts — Tender tells the story of a woman’s flight from an abusive relationship Madison Griffiths’ series is the latest in a string of podcasts that have explored female experience at its most raw Thursday, 31 January, 2019 Podcasts — The Hurricane Tapes delves into the case of Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter Denzel Washington played him in The Hurricane, and Bob Dylan immortalised his plight in song — but did he do it? Thursday, 31 January, 2019 Podcast — Jon Ronson has created a compelling new series The writer and presenter returns to the Californian porn industry in The Last Days of August Thursday, 31 January, 2019 Seduction by Karina Longworth — Howard Hughes and Hollywood’s dark undertow The gloss comes off the golden years in a disturbing examination of male domination in the film industry Thursday, 31 January, 2019 The year in podcasts — never have our ears been so spoilt for choice The format is in rude health with series such as Last Seen and Personal Best Thursday, 31 January, 2019