UK Finance is the trade association for Britain’s bankers, which says it works on behalf of its 300 members to “promote a safe, transparent and innovative banking and finance industry”.

Its efforts to encourage transparency apparently include keeping a close eye on journalists as they try to report on court hearings in which UK Finance members try to boot people out of their homes.

Per The News of Portsmouth, which has been reporting on home possession orders with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism:

Lawyers acting for mortgage companies, including the Bank of Scotland, requested hearings take place behind closed doors. In some cases mortgage lenders asked for the hearings to be in private, meaning journalists could not attend. Trade body UK Finance raised concerns with senior justice system officials and the Bureau’s funders citing ‘nervousness amongst mortgage lenders given the reputational risks’.

It’s an old-fashioned view, but the courts are meant to be public. We assume the lawyers acting for these lenders have heard the phrase ‘open justice’.

UK Finance told The News it had never tried to stop anyone reporting on the proceedings, and had only been seeking “clarification on the nature of the work and to offer our assistance if required”.

Perhaps the trade body could assist us all by telling its members to stop trying to lock the door behind them when they barge into court.