In the spring of 1928 a Danish archaeologist unearthed a bust of a woman in the ruins of Palmyra in Syria. About 1,800 years old, she had a broken nose and a fearsome glare but was clearly a woman of substance, judging by a sketch drawn soon after she had been unearthed, which brought red to her cheeks and gold to her elaborate headdress and her extravagant bangles.

She wasn’t the first to be discovered in that ancient Syrian city, nor even in the best condition, but a local newspaper published the painting and with an eye for a snappy headline dubbed her the “Beauty of Palmyra”.

This week a digital recreation of the bust will be unveiled in The Road to Palmyra at the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen (from September 20). What little colour that survived in 1928 has long faded with time but today her headdress has been transformed into a glory of gold and jewels, her rouged cheeks made a little redder and her figure swathed in a scarlet tunic. Her nose has been straightened.

In all her radiant — some might say, gaudy — splendour, she will be the centrepiece of the exhibition in which more than 100 funerary portraits collected by Danish archaeologists since the 18th century will be on display alongside coins, sculptures, 19th-century photographs and paintings.

It is tempting to interpret her “resurrection” as a kind of defiant gesture to Isis, which destroyed many of the city’s treasures in 2015, but curator Anne Marie Nielsen takes a cooler stance. “We have made a balance between how much to say and how much not to say. We do not want to politicise it. Isis has blown up a lot of buildings, but before that Assad’s soldiers and everybody else ruined things and stole things. We do say it is terrible but we are matter of fact about it.”

She is more eloquent when she talks about the show itself.

“The people in the portraits were so determined not to be forgotten that they made these monumental tombs. We are remembering them by painting a picture of a thriving merchant city at the crossroads of the ancient world. By being dead they tell us what they were when they were alive.”

The funerary portraits were discovered in the towers whose ruins still line the Valley of Tombs, along which travellers trudged on their way to the city with its theatre, noble public spaces and colonnaded streets.

Banquet relief of the priest Malku (c.146AD), Palmyra © Tahnee Cracchiola

There were maybe more than 500 grave monuments, some crammed with as many as 200 graves, but rather than lining the gallery with rows of bearded men and enigmatic women which to the untrained eye look much the same as each other, the museum has brought a touch of theatre to the galleries with the sounds that would have echoed around the city in the early years of the second century AD. We hear he clamorous caravans of camels padding their way along the Valley of Tombs to deliver spices, donkeys braying and the raucous shouts of dealers in Aramaic clashing with the chants of priests.

To help understand what a tomb chamber looked like and how it worked, the visitor can step into a reconstruction some three metres by four where the graves are packed one on top of the other like pigeonholes in an old-fashioned office. Each grave had loculus reliefs, rectangular limestone slabs which were placed at the head of the grave with the image of the body carved on them and which included inscriptions with the names of the deceased, explaining which clan they belonged to.

Features were exaggerated to make the portraits stand out in the darkness of the tomb

The aim was to impress not only Palmyrene society by their wealth but to assert that the family intended to exist for a long time — at least in the memory of those left behind — and to reach out through the centuries as a way of claiming a kind of immortality. All end with a final lament, the single word, “alas”.

Close up, even the untrained eye can see how the features were exaggerated: large eyes, big ears, high cheeks, high and pointy chins. Long hands and fingers. This was a deliberate attempt to make the portraits, which were placed high above the mourners, stand out in the darkness of the tomb and be recognisable from a distance.

It was on a dig in a tomb like this that the Glyptotek’s archaeologist Kai Harald Ingholt discovered the “Beauty” in a burial place reserved for the city elite, known as Qasr Abjad, or White Castle. Thanks to evidence built up over the 90 years and the interpretative work of Aarhus University, we now know a great deal about the world she inhabited, and the connections she and her community shared with faraway places.

Nothing is known about her apart from an estimate that she lived in the early 200s. Her name has been cut away, the inscription long gone, but placed in her own gallery and picked out by spotlights she is a resplendent figure, the crème de la crème of Palmyra society.

Thanks to forensic work on her and seven other portraits using UVF (ultraviolet fluorescent light), X-rays and microscopic examinations of samples the size of a pinhead, experts can use her to tell a story of the city and its place in the world at the time of her life.

Traces of madder lake, a vegetable red dye whose earliest use is recorded in India in the third millennium BC, have been detected in her headdress and indigo, one of the most expensive pigments, was found in Egypt and Afghanistan. Cinnabar, a red pigment which came from Almadén in Spain but also as far way as China, has been traced on the tunic. Red ochre came from Turkey and Egypt, yellow from France.

Although she looks Indian, her hair curls fetchingly on to her cheeks in a Roman style popularised by the Empress Faustina the Elder (c.AD100-140). Her jewellery has been carved and her eyes inlaid with glass in a way that is typical of the art of Iran, which was part of Parthia to the east, but one strand of her necklace and the finger rings are believed to be inspired by the west.

Digital recreation of the 'Beauty of Palmyra'

She may well typify the elite of society, but little is known of the life of the women in the city despite 30 per cent of the portraits being of females. It is assumed that some, at least, lived in luxury and maybe held important positions, but Palmyra was a patriarchal society and the daily life of women was tied to the home and family.

One woman did rise to a position of power. The third-century Queen Zenobia (AD240-274) defied Rome and was described in the Historia Augusta as a woman of immense beauty with teeth “as white as pearls”, but the only surviving likenesses of the queen are on coins minted in about AD271 which depict her with a sharp nose and large ears.

Zenobia would almost certainly have bedecked herself with all the trappings of status displayed by the anonymous “Beauty” and probably would have stayed locked in affluent domesticity had it not been for the murder in AD267-268 of her husband, the city’s ruler. She took over and expanded Palmyra with such success that it controlled the trade routes from the east to the west until AD273 when she lost her empire to the Roman emperor Aurelian, who sacked the city and took her prisoner.

She remains clad in myth as one of the most fascinating women of the Orient alongside Cleopatra and the Queen of Sheba. The Romans were intrigued by her and perhaps a little scared by the vision of a strong woman, especially if bedecked in the forthright finery exemplified by the “Beauty of Palmyra”. This was not the way women were supposed to behave.

She became romanticised in the European rediscovery of the Orient in the 17th and 18th centuries and was sexualised in Victorian times when she emerged as a femme fatale and, again, a subject of fascination and fear.

Her image has grown and changed as she has wandered through history imbued with many guises to suit the fantasies of the moment. Most recently in 2016 a new statue of the warrior queen was briefly erected in the Syrian capital Damascus as a symbol of Arab pride.

Such an obvious propaganda stunt could never be a match for the real thing. Palmyra may be battered by Isis but what Zenobia, the “Beauty of Palmyra” and the stern-faced portraits affirm is that for a few centuries the city was at the heart of world commerce, where east and west met.

As the Roman philosopher Pliny the Elder wrote: “Palmyra forged its own destiny between the two mighty empires of Rome and Parthia.”



To March 1, glyptoteket.com



