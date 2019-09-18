I have died more times than I can count. I have been drowned and incinerated, decapitated and defenestrated. Many a well-aimed tortoise shell has sent me hurtling into an abyss. I have died of old age and gone back in time to kill myself at birth. My heroes died, too. Master Chief died, Solid Snake died, Pac-Man elegantly folded himself out of existence. Fortunately, I tend to recover from these losses quickly. One thing gamers learn early is that death is reversible.

In the language of gaming, death is rarely the end of life. Instead it is code for failure. This approach originated in the early arcade days, when fiendishly difficult games glowed from coin-operated machines. Mistime a single jump on these and you were faced with the iconic “Game Over” screen. Yet with each death you learned the patterns of the game and your reflexes fractionally improved. “Continue?”, the game asked, enticing you to part with just one more coin. Maybe this time you’ll make it.

These days, most games aren’t quite so punishing. The pay-to-play model disappeared, and memory cards allowed players to save progress and continue later. Developers crafted sophisticated storylines intended to be seen through until the end, rather than restarted over and over. Yet the way games understood death, as an obstacle rather than an ending, never changed. It remained essentially meaningless.

When so many games strive for realism, there’s a dissonance here. When you skin animals in Red Dead Redemption 2, you are subjected to a grotesque animation in the interests of verisimilitude. But when you get shot in the face, you simply respawn somewhere down the road. Certain games try to make resurrection part of a coherent narrative: you recover in Grand Theft Auto’s hospitals or Bioshock’s “Vita-Chambers”, while Super Meat Boy has the ability to reform goopily from his own eviscerated innards.

A more ambitious move is to abandon the pass/fail binary altogether — if you lose a challenge, rather than dying and restarting, you continue the story, accepting the consequences of your defeat. This kind of branching narrative is still a significant challenge for game designers, but may indicate a future approach in story-led games.

Subversive developers can also embrace death as a core mechanic. In Outer Wilds you die every 22 minutes, and you have to explore the shifting galaxy during your lifetimes between. In the stunning text game Queers in Love at the End of the World you choose how to say goodbye to your beloved in the final moments before an unidentified apocalypse. You try different farewells, each sensuously written. The 10-second timer confers a desperate urgency to say more before, inevitably, “everything is wiped away”.

But what about a death you can’t come back from? In strategy games such as Fire Emblem and XCOM, if one of your team of fighters dies, they are gone forever. You lose the character, the time you spent training them and perhaps the emotional bonds you formed. More extreme is the mobile game One Single Life: if you die once, you are prevented from ever playing the game again. This concept in game design is called “permadeath”, and its rising popularity has been linked by academics to the increasing ecological and economic precarity of modern life. For many young gamers it can feel like their world is falling apart. They relate more to media which understands that.

The death of Aerith in 'Final Fantasy VII' was a shock to gamers

Then there are the rare games that elicit genuine grief. The shocking death of Aerith in Final Fantasy VII left a scar on gaming consciousness which is still raw for many. As gamers we are used to having control: coming back to life, exacting justice, saving the day. Aerith, a study in innocence and compassion, cannot be saved, no matter which buttons you press.

Yet perhaps, in gaming’s historical refusal to treat death as a closed book, a final mystery, there is an appealing wish-fulfilment. Who wouldn’t want an extra life or unlimited do-overs? And when I’m trying to kick back with a game, why should I have to confront my own mortality? It’s more fun to stick with games that prioritise experimentation and play. At least they brighten up the downtime between now and my own permadeath.