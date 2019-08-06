The departing Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive has backed Bank of England warnings about the impact of a no-deal Brexit, saying that leaving the EU without an agreement would cause some medium-term “pain and anguish”.

BoE governor Mark Carney said last week that a no-deal Brexit would cause an “instantaneous” shock in which a “substantial number” of businesses might no longer be economically viable.

“[Mr Carney] has been sort of painted as the doom and gloom person, [but] I think he’s the person in the most realistic position, in this country, to see what’s going on and what’s likely to go on,” Ross McEwan told journalists in Glasgow.

Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, has waved aside worries about a no-deal Brexit, saying that while he would prefer to leave the EU with a renegotiated agreement, his government is preparing “with great confidence” to do so without one.

Mr McEwan, who announced his resignation from RBS in April but will stay on until a successor is appointed, said he had warned three years ago that Brexit would slow the economy in the short and medium term.

“It will be all right in the long term because the UK has a very strong economy and it always bounces back . . . but in the medium term we are in for a little bit of pain and anguish,” he said.

Mr McEwan blamed Brexit uncertainty for a fall in lending to large companies over the past year, the only part of RBS’s business that suffered such a contraction.

“The large corporates are sitting waiting for Brexit to be resolved. You’ve just seen them sitting on lots of cash, paying down debt and they are just waiting to see what happens,” he said.

Polls suggest Mr Johnson’s appointment as prime minister and the apparently growing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit have added to strains on UK unity. A survey of voters in Scotland by Conservative peer Michael Ashcroft published this week found a 52-48 per cent majority in favour of independence from the UK.

Mr McEwan said the implications for RBS of Scottish independence would be limited, maintaining the relatively relaxed line he took ahead of Scotland’s 2014 referendum on the issue.

As signalled in 2014, the bank would have to move its registration to England as its balance sheet would be too large for a newly independent state to support, but such a move would have “not much at all” impact on operations or employment in Scotland, he said.

Mr McEwan said the date of his departure from RBS would depend on whether his successor was an internal hire, which would mean an early exit, or external appointment, which would require a longer handover. An announcement was likely in September, he said.

The FT reported last month that RBS had approached Ian Stuart, head of HSBC’s UK operation, about the job. The leading internal candidate is seen as Alison Rose, deputy head of NatWest Holdings, the ringfenced UK bank that accounts for the vast majority of RBS’s business.