UK hedge fund firm Odey Asset Management is being dismantled in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against its founder and Saudi Arabia has spent almost $8bn on gaming companies in the past 18 months as part of a turbocharged investment spree. Plus, FT markets editor Katie Martin talks about this week’s asynchronous central bank moves.

Mentioned in this podcast:

ECB increases interest rates to highest level since 2001

Chinese economic data fuels gloom over recovery

Saudi Arabia spends billions in drive to dominate global games industry

Odey Asset Management to be broken up

Unhedged podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/Unhedged

