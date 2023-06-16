Central banks all over the place
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
UK hedge fund firm Odey Asset Management is being dismantled in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against its founder and Saudi Arabia has spent almost $8bn on gaming companies in the past 18 months as part of a turbocharged investment spree. Plus, FT markets editor Katie Martin talks about this week’s asynchronous central bank moves.
Mentioned in this podcast:
ECB increases interest rates to highest level since 2001
Chinese economic data fuels gloom over recovery
Saudi Arabia spends billions in drive to dominate global games industry
Odey Asset Management to be broken up
Unhedged podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/Unhedged
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments