All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which country have played in two men’s football World Cups: 1954 and 2002, when they finished third?

In biological classification, what comes between genus and order?

What was the last British film to win the Oscar for Best Picture?

Which actor — whose screen roles include Ernst Blofeld and Theo Kojak — was Jennifer Aniston’s godfather?

Who were the only British act to win the Eurovision Song Contest in the 1980s?

The criminal psychologist Dr Edward Fitzgerald was the main character in which TV drama series?

What was Christopher Columbus’s flagship on his first voyage to the Americas?

The name of which informal 18th-century society became a derogatory term for female intellectuals?

What’s the capital of Trinidad and Tobago?