The co-founder of SCM Direct chats to Claer Barrett for a special edition

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gina Miller’s campaigning spirit has made her front-page news — but what’s less well known is the personal story behind her own financial journey.

As one of the highest profile women working in the City of London, the anti-Brexit campaigner has raised awareness of unfair investment charges, the impact of the gender pay gap and the need for women to embrace investing. Her latest fear? That the pandemic has set back women's’ careers and earnings prospects.





In honour of International Women’s Day next week, the co-founder of wealth management firm SCM Direct chats to Claer for a special edition of Money Clinic.





Aptly, the theme of IWD this year is Choose to Challenge. Follow the hashtags #ChoosetoChallenge and #MoneyClinic on social media, and follow Claer and Gina @Claerb and @ThatGinaMiller.

If you would like to be a guest on Money Clinic and chat to Claer about a money issue that’s bugging you, get in touch - our email is money@ft.com

If the podcast has left you wanting to learn more about managing your money, this free to read column by Claer is a great place to start - Six financial mistakes that women need to avoid.

Finally, we promised to link to some sources of support for who are experiencing domestic abuse or seeking to leave abusive relationships. Here are links to the websites of UK charities Refuge, Women’s Aid and Respect Men’s Advice Line (for male victims of domestic violence). For listeners in the US, this website has links to charities and organisations.





Acknowledgements: Brass in Pocket by The Pretenders. Hipgnosis.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.