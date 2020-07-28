Increase in US coronavirus cases weighed on investor confidence on Monday

Senate Republicans unveiled a White House-backed plan for $1tn in new stimulus that would cut emergency unemployment benefits by two-thirds, the dollar weakened to a two-year low on Monday as coronavirus flare-ups weighed on investor confidence and Major League Baseball contends with a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Plus, the FT’s banking editor, Stephen Morris, will explain what lies ahead for European banks when it comes to loan losses and dividends.





Republicans unveil $1tn stimulus plan cutting jobless benefits

Dollar sinks to two-year low on concern over US virus toll

US baseball league postpones games after outbreak hits Miami team

Banks across Europe braced for further heavy loan-loss charges

