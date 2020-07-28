Increase in US coronavirus cases weighed on investor confidence on Monday
Senate Republicans unveiled a White House-backed plan for $1tn in new stimulus that would cut emergency unemployment benefits by two-thirds, the dollar weakened to a two-year low on Monday as coronavirus flare-ups weighed on investor confidence and Major League Baseball contends with a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Plus, the FT’s banking editor, Stephen Morris, will explain what lies ahead for European banks when it comes to loan losses and dividends.
Republicans unveil $1tn stimulus plan cutting jobless benefits
https://www.ft.com/content/3c6d86e9-93b4-41af-9803-046940cedf99?
Dollar sinks to two-year low on concern over US virus toll
https://www.ft.com/content/9d9fa97c-154f-46fb-affd-51f45a0de08a
US baseball league postpones games after outbreak hits Miami team
https://www.ft.com/content/12b00810-5b8c-4df0-b22d-cabe898770a3
Banks across Europe braced for further heavy loan-loss charges
https://www.ft.com/content/d42d735a-9aa3-454e-955a-3e0b22eda03d
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published