Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced. The FT’s Miranda Green examines this moment, and what King Charles III’s assumption to the throne will mean for the royal family.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

The Queen's jubilee: How Britain has changed since 1952

