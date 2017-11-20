Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

University and college students in Scotland should be guaranteed access to a “living wage” income alongside free tuition, according to an independent review commissioned by the Scottish government and published on Monday.

The proposal would give Scotland the “best student support package” in the UK, said Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive of Virgin Money and chair of the review.

The recommendations comes as fierce debate continues across Britain about rising levels of student debt.

In England — where tuition fees rose to £9,000 a year in 2012 — students will now accrue £5,800 in interest charges before they even graduate, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank.

Free tuition fees at least make access equally available to students of all backgrounds. It is the living expenses that put people off

In Scotland, university students have enjoyed free tuition since 2008. But the Scottish National party government in Holyrood has come under increasing pressure to enable more young people from deprived backgrounds to attend college or university north of the border.

The SNP’s critics say grants that mainly benefit students from poorer backgrounds have been cut to help fund free tuition, which acts mainly as a subsidy for middle-class families.

Ms Gadhia said on Monday that a minimum student income would narrow the attainment gap by encouraging students from disadvantaged families to go into further and higher education.

“Free tuition fees at least make access equally available to students of all backgrounds,” she said. “It is the living expenses that put people off.”

She recommended a guaranteed income for poorer students pegged to the Scottish government’s £8.45 per hour living wage. Based on a 25-hour study week, the living wage would be an estimated £8,100 a year for most full-time students.

Under the review’s plans, up to half of the entitlement could be paid as a bursary for further education students from poorer backgrounds, at a cost of £16m per year to the government.

However, the maximum bursary for higher education students from the poorest backgrounds would stay at the current £1,875, and any remaining funds would be supplied through additional loans. This would raise the potential annual cost of student lending for the Scottish government by more than £231m a year, the review said.

The review also called for the SNP government to implement manifesto promises to raise the income threshold at which student loans must be repaid from its current level of £17,775.

It also recommended that Scotland maintain relatively low interest rates on student loans. The current rate on student loans in Scotland is 1.25 per cent, compared to 6.1 per cent in England.

The SNP’s free tuition policy is popular in Scotland, where in 2017 the average student loan balance at the start of repayment was less than £12,000, compared with over £32,000 in England, according to the Student Loans Company.

However, relatively few people from deprived backgrounds go to university in Scotland.

Lucy Hunter Blackburn, a researcher at Edinburgh university, said the Gadhia review proposals would benefit groups such as students whose parents were not supportive, but that it risked “normalising” sharply different attitudes to student tuition fees compared with living costs.

“The system is still predicated on giving the less well-off money for living costs that they have to pay back, while the better-off enjoy very high subsidies on tuition fees that they do not have to pay back,” Ms Hunter Blackburn said.