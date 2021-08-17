Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Bridge - Card game news.

This deal reminds us that nothing is automatic and, for the those of us who love to think about our game — opposed to merely pushing cards around a table — that is exciting.

Bidding Dealer: South Love All North East South West — — 1H NB 1S NB 2H NB 4H

When West leads 2♠, everybody knows that it is a singleton. East wins and returns a spade, and West enjoys the fleeting pleasure of achieving a ruff. At trick 3, whatever West leads has no effect on declarer’s plan. South will win, draw trumps and pitch two low clubs from hand: one on a top diamond, the other on dummy’s fourth spade — the very suit that E/W have helped to establish.

Better players sitting East assess that dummy’s spades have been set up to provide a discard from South’s hand and, therefore, there is likely to be a hurry to cash tricks in diamonds and clubs. Since the former cannot be achieved, East must focus on the latter. If West had held ♣AK, she probably would have led a top card before her singleton, but if West holds ♣AQ, or K♣ and A♥, then it is essential that the suit is led immediately from East’s side of the table.

To that end, East leads J♣. If South does not cover, East then switches back to the spade to provide the ruff; if South does cover, West wins with A♣, but must now underlead Q♣ to East’s 10♣, and then receive his spade ruff



