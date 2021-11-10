12 interiors ideas for detail-driven dilettantes
Robert Welch Limbrey bowls, small, £48, large, £100
Beautiful bowls make everything look good. robertwelch.com
Fornasetti The Ortensia Floral Tray, £680
It’s all about the presentation, whether breakfast or supper. amara.com
Armadillo jute Terra rug, from $1,300 to $4,000
Because it feels like walking on sand indoors! usa.armadillo-co.com
Jule Paysage sandstone and silver mirror mosaic Andrée flower vases, from €110
Absolutely perfect with or without blooms. en.julepaysage.com
LSA International Gio Line glasses, £22 for four
Delicate fluted glasses are like jewellery for the home. lsa-international.com
Christian Watson The Wandle desk, £2,400
Slim, sleek and perfect as an elegant dressing table or discreet study desk. christian-watson.com
Isokon PLUS Iso-lounge chair, £1,560
This new cantilevered plywood chair designed by Jasper Morrison is a future classic. isokonplus.com
Nat Maks wallpaper, from £95
A bespoke length of hand-marbled wallpaper – a panel of painting like no other. natmaks.com
Ilse Crawford for Zanat bowls, from £143
Everyday tactility via the hand-carved wooden Touch bowls. frankbros.com
Caravane velvet sofa covers, €190
Perfect for adding extra plump and luxe to your seating. caravane.co.uk
Tom Dixon Melt table lamp, £485
Tom Dixon’s hot-blown Melt table lamp looks like a suspended fire captured in glass – absolutely mesmerising. A real winter centrepiece. madeindesign.co.uk
Salvatori houses, from £540
I’d take any of The Village collection of miniature houses in marble designed for Salvatori. I love them all! salvatoriofficial.com
