Benjamin Netanyahu, champion of Israel’s ever more radical right, may have failed to squeak back into power for a fifth term in the rerun of the inconclusive election in April.

Now, as then, the 120-member Knesset looks deadlocked, with Mr Netanyahu’s rightwing Likud party and the centrist Blue and White coalition led by former army chief Benny Gantz running neck-and-neck, and still incomplete results suggesting neither bloc has a 61-seat majority.

Once again, Avigdor Lieberman, a former Netanyahu ally bent on ending the Likud leader’s record run, looks to be holding the balance of power. It was Mr Lieberman who pulled the plug on Mr Netanyahu in April, demanding as the price of his support curbs on the religious right and an end to the de facto exemption for ultraorthodox young men from army service.

Now, however, his secular rightwing Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party looks to have increased its tally, and Mr Lieberman is floating the idea of a grand coalition with Blue and White and a Likud somehow shorn of Mr Netanyahu.

It is too early to write off the Likud leader, who is in the fight of his life. Israel’s attorney-general will decide next month whether to indict Mr Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — while coalition negotiations will probably still be going on.

A shape-changing politician, Mr Netanyahu has always had a Houdini-like knack of getting out of scrapes, some of them of his own making. By Wednesday, the Likud leader was hoarse after spending election day with a megaphone trying to rally his base against “a leftwing government with Arab parties”.

As he did in April and in the 2015 election, Mr Netanyahu used a politics of fear to paint Israel’s Arab citizens, a fifth of the population, as disloyal fifth columnists. This looks to have backfired spectacularly, mobilising Arab voters to lift a unified Joint List Arab coalition into third place.

He also played up Iran as an existential threat, even though his portentous predictions about the timeline for a nuclear Iran — he first predicted Tehran would have a bomb by 1999 — have never been borne out. In recent weeks he has intensified hostilities with Iran, extending Israeli attacks on Iranian forces and proxies in Syria to the Islamic Republic’s Shia militia allies in Iraq and Lebanon.

Just as inflammatory were his pre-election pledges to annex the Jordan Valley and all Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. That would definitively end any residual hope of an independent Palestinian state. While Mr Netanyahu has made such promises before, his “Greater Israel” project has become mainstream as the country has lurched rightward.

US president Donald Trump, moreover, has legitimised land-grabs in defiance of international law, by moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, thereby recognising all the Holy City, including the occupied Arab east, as Israel’s capital. He also endorsed Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Under Mr Trump, and with the rise of populism in Europe that admires the Israeli right as a model, the dreams of Israel’s extremists have never been closer to reality.

But Mr Netanyahu still needs to show he can build a ruling coalition with ultranationalist and religious far-right groups. Exit polls and the count so far suggest he cannot command a majority. But every last vote counts.

Mr Netanyahu’s Likud has tried to heave the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, a radically irredentist and racist group, over the 3.25 per cent threshold for parliamentary representation. It has no MPs — for now. But if it gets over the hurdle, the prime minister could have his majority.

In the 1996 election that first brought Mr Netanyahu to power, Israelis went to sleep believing the late Labour prime minister Shimon Peres had won, but woke up with the Likud leader’s wafer-thin victory instead.

This time, the Blue and White coalition, learning from its premature victory celebrations in the April election, is prudently waiting for the full results to come in. But Mr Gantz says it is working towards a “broad unity government” — details to follow.

Mr Gantz believes in keeping most of the settlements in the occupied territories, as does Mr Lieberman, the new kingmaker, who lives in one. But Mr Netanyahu’s scorched earth route would lead to a single state, in which Israel’s Arab citizens are second class and occupied Palestinians have even fewer rights and come third. That is a recipe for permanent instability and international isolation that a more centrist Israeli government might seek to avoid.

Mr Netanyahu has, moreover, portrayed his rapport with Mr Trump as an almost preternatural asset to Israel. The US used its veto at the UN Security Council more than 40 times on the country’s behalf. But it would be rash to believe the US will always be able to insulate Israel from the consequences of subjugating another people.

david.gardner@ft.com