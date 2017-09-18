EU Economy

Business and economies at a glance: Russia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania

Our FT country focus pages provide a one-stop shop for economic indicators as well as business news

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00

These pages combine economic dashboards that are updated in real time as well as the latest business and finance news from FT correspondents.

We have started the FT focus pages with four countries:

Russia

Gross Domestic Product, inflation and current account forecasts, rouble vs dollar, and the latest business news

Czech Republic

GDP, inflation, current account forecasts, exchange rate, and the latest business news

Slovakia

GDP, inflation, current account forecasts and borrowing costs, and the latest business news

Romania

GDP, inflation, current account forecasts, exchange rate, and the latest business news

Please let us know what you think of the dynamic economic dashboards by commenting below.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.