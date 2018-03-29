Share on Whatsapp (opens new window)

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, makes historic trip to China

© Reuters

Journey’s end Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju arrive by train in Beijing

© EPA

No pictures: A Chinese soldier defends the North Korean embassy from photographers

© AFP

Homeward bound The North Korean couple bid farewell after a meeting with Xi Jinping, China’s president

© EPA

Helping hand Mr Kim and Mr Xi strike a pose for the cameras before their talks

© EPA

Power couples Mr Kim with Ms Ri, left, with Mr Xi and Peng Liyuan, his wife

© KCNA/EPA

Tea time The North Korean couple join their Chinese hosts for a break at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse

© Reuters

Honoured guests: China rolls out the red carpet for the North Korean dictator and his wife

© AFP

Toast with the host Mr Kim and Mr Xi raise their glasses at the Great Hall of the People

© UPI/Barcroft Images

First class A glimpse inside the armoured luxury train favoured by North Korean dictators