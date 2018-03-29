Juliet Thomas

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, makes historic trip to China

Journey’s end Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju arrive by train in Beijing

No pictures: A Chinese soldier defends the North Korean embassy from photographers

Homeward bound The North Korean couple bid farewell after a meeting with Xi Jinping, China’s president

Helping hand Mr Kim and Mr Xi strike a pose for the cameras before their talks

Power couples Mr Kim with Ms Ri, left, with Mr Xi and Peng Liyuan, his wife

Tea time The North Korean couple join their Chinese hosts for a break at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse

Honoured guests: China rolls out the red carpet for the North Korean dictator and his wife

Toast with the host Mr Kim and Mr Xi raise their glasses at the Great Hall of the People

First class A glimpse inside the armoured luxury train favoured by North Korean dictators

