Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, makes historic trip to China
Journey’s end Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju arrive by train in Beijing
No pictures: A Chinese soldier defends the North Korean embassy from photographers
Homeward bound The North Korean couple bid farewell after a meeting with Xi Jinping, China’s president
Helping hand Mr Kim and Mr Xi strike a pose for the cameras before their talks
Power couples Mr Kim with Ms Ri, left, with Mr Xi and Peng Liyuan, his wife
Tea time The North Korean couple join their Chinese hosts for a break at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse
Honoured guests: China rolls out the red carpet for the North Korean dictator and his wife
Toast with the host Mr Kim and Mr Xi raise their glasses at the Great Hall of the People
First class A glimpse inside the armoured luxury train favoured by North Korean dictators