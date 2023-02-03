This week, we’re joined by Gabrielle Zevin, author of the novel ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’. One of last year's bestsellers, it traces the lives of two friends, Sam and Sadie, who meet as kids and become world famous video game creators. Gabrielle tells Lilah why she focused on games, and how video games from Pac-Man to Mario influenced a generation of people. Then, we learn about a Rolex watch ‘grey market’ with Jeff Maysh. Try to buy a Rolex – you're unlikely to find one on the shelves. Jeff found out why that’s the case (crypto has something to do with it).

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, by Gabrielle Zevin, is available now in paperback.

– The FT review of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: https://on.ft.com/3JYGtvv

– Jeff’s piece on the Rolex grey market in the FT: https://on.ft.com/3hQggFW

– Jeff’s piece on the 30 million dollar lottery scam https://t.co/IyDQnNxStZ (The Atlantic) and on Donald Trump and the Sweepstakes scammers https://t.co/TTfyJnAd2I (New Yorker)

—-------------

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com