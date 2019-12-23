Rolls-Royce is slashing next year’s intake of apprentices and graduate trainees by almost 30 per cent, scaling back its early careers programme as it falls behind on a target to cut 4,600 jobs by mid-2020.

The move by one of Britain’s best-known engineering firms has raised alarm bells in union and industry circles and will mark a more than 50 per cent reduction in annual trainee enrolment since 2014, the year the group was rocked by a string of profit warnings.

The most recent reduction comes as Rolls-Royce struggles to contain the spiralling costs of a long-running crisis over the Trent 1000 engine, which powers Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

Rolls-Royce’s early careers programme has long been considered one of the most prestigious in the country.

EngineeringUK, the industry lobby group, estimates there is an annual shortfall of 59,000 engineering graduates and technicians to fill core engineering roles in the UK.

In Rolls-Royce, unions have expressed their concerns about the company’s ageing workforce. The average age on the shop floor is 58, according to Unite.

Warren East, chief executive, said the programme had to be cut back to reflect the company’s needs: Rolls-Royce had been taking on more apprentices and graduate trainees than there were jobs available.

“We were building up a buffer of headcount, of people, with no jobs to do,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. “We could accelerate the departure of some of the 55 to 65-year-olds, but you have to strike a balance if you are trying to refresh talent . . . The reality is you are reliant on a certain amount of tacit knowledge and expertise.”

Rolls-Royce is cutting the annual early-careers intake from this year’s 465 to about 330 people in 2020. The number of apprentices is being trimmed by 16 per cent to about 180 while graduate traineeships will be cut 40 per cent to 150. The company said the sharp fall in graduate trainees would allow the group to retrain some of those who would otherwise lose their jobs as the company restructures.

However, the trend has worried some longtime Rolls-Royce executives: 20 years ago the group temporarily halted its graduate intake and “you can still see the dip in the careers profile”, said one. “You ask where are the upcoming managers?”

Mr East also confirmed that Roll-Royce was running six months behind on the restructuring programme announced last year, which called for 4,600 management job cuts to simplify the bureaucratic processes of the 113-year-old company.

He said this was in part because of the need to resolve the problems of the Trent 1000, where turbine blades were wearing out faster than expected. Rolls-Royce last month revealed it would suffer a £2.4bn cash hit between 2017 and 2023 and a £1.4bn drop in profit this year as a result of the troubles, which have angered airline customers and the US aircraft maker Boeing.

"It is probably going to take us six months longer than we thought it was going to take," he said.