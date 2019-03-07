You can see the attraction to Schroders of appointing a director experienced in protecting endangered species. Across the UK, tufty-eared local squirrels have been ousted by tough American invaders. Indigenous active managers are suffering an onslaught of their own from US passive fund shops. Leonie Fane, who already sits on the board of the Red Squirrel Survival Trust, must surely have knowledge applicable to these other asset gatherers.

She owes her appointment to her maiden name of Schroder, however. The Schroders and the Mallinckrodts indirectly control the big UK fund manager. Patriarch Bruno Schroder, Leonie’s father, died recently. The suspicion an era may be ending is deepened by the first year-end decline in assets under management at Schroders since the financial crisis, according to S&P Global data.

Fans of cookie-cutter managerial capitalism will decry nepotism. The usual riposte is that family control brings stability and long-term purpose. Shares in groups of this kind have slickly outpaced rivals since 2006, according to Credit Suisse. Schroders, almost half of whose stock is held in trust, has produced investor returns of almost 400 per cent over 10 years.

Arguments for and against family-owned companies are equally specious. It is tempting to imagine success results from structure, because the latter is easily observed. We should judge businesses on subtler individual grounds.

After a decade of expansion, the task of Schroders is defensive. Year-end client assets of £421bn will suffer further outflows to low-cost passive managers. Board continuity may come most usefully from Philip Mallinckrodt, another low-profile dynast. He has worked in the company he was once tipped to lead.

Schroders has the brands and scale to brake decline harder than rivals, and is thus shorted less by traders. Profits before tax from a wealth management arm that owns the Cazenove brand were £93m, over a tenth of the divisional total. A tie-in with Lloyds should deliver an £80bn boost to assets next year.

Defensive qualities do not make a buy case. Post-tax profits as a percentage of client assets peaked at 15 basis points in 2015. They fell to 12 basis points last year, and will fall further still. Buyers should wait for a market rout to make the shares cheaper. The squirrel-loving Schroders will hold so others do not have to.