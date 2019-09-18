FedEx shares plunged 14 per cent on Wednesday after the logistics group reported its weakest sales growth in a decade and alarmed investors with a gloomy assessment of the global economy.

The S&P 500 company, often regarded as an economic bellwether given its exposure to world trade, lost $6.2bn of its market value as it also slashed its profits outlook for the rest of the year.

In the latest warning from corporate America of a deteriorating outlook, Fred Smith, FedEx founder and executive chairman, said the world economy “continues to soften” even though the US consumer remained “a remarkable driver”.

Pointing to contagion risks of Washington’s trade war with China, he warned that Europe and Germany in particular would feel the pinch unless the dispute was soon resolved.

“There is a lot of whistling past the graveyard about the US consumer and the United States economy, versus what’s going on globally,” he told analysts on a conference call.

“Germany’s contraction is because . . . they’re not selling as much to China, which is a huge customer of Europe,” he added. “Most people don’t think about [that].”

FedEx, which handles more than 15m shipments each day, predicted annual world trade volumes would contract this year for the first time since 2009.

All major exporting economies had been hit by a trade slowdown, especially those in Asia with high exposure to China, said FedEx executive vice-president Brie Carere. Brexit uncertainty, she added, was weighing on several countries in Europe as well as the UK, where “no sector has been immune to the negative impact”.

Wall Street analysts, however, questioned whether the latest disappointing results from FedEx, whose quarterly revenues were unchanged from a year ago at $17.05bn, said more about the company’s own difficulties.

The Memphis-based company, which previously anticipated a low-single digit percentage point increase in adjusted earnings per share this financial year, now expects a decline from $13.25 last year to between $10.00 and $12.00.

“This is, I think, the fifth straight quarter of either missing . . . numbers or cutting guidance,” Scott Group, analyst at Wolfe Research, said on the call, questioning whether further reductions could be in the pipeline.

Among other setbacks, executives cited costs in the FedEx ground shipping business and the recent end of a tie-up with Amazon to deliver packages in the US. FedEx called time last month on its contract with the ecommerce group, which is taking more control of its shipping.

While the Amazon relationship represented only a small proportion of revenues, Mr Smith said near-term profits would be hit given “flow-through to the bottom line”.

FedEx said it was trying to deal with its challenges in part by reducing capacity. The company had already reduced US domestic flight hours and was now planning to retire at least 20 aircraft, it said.

Other initiatives include improving ground handling of large packages to accommodate items like TVs, tyres and furniture. It was also deepening ties with US retailers, who have been expanding their ecommerce options, and has signed delivery deals with companies such as Chewy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.