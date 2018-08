Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

From sparkling wine to cycling tax breaks, FT Money editor Claer Barrett and guests discuss the FT's latest personal finance stories.Should you be pouring your money into wine or would you be better off investing in Champagne? And Paul Lewis of BBC radio 4's Moneybox is here to ask what's happened to the government's promise of a pensions dashboard.