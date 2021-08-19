Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
Washington has blocked access to Afghan reserves in US banks as IMF weighs approval of $460m in pandemic funding
The former head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned that the country is facing “dire” financial prospects and an acute shortage of dollars and higher inflation will fuel the flow of migrants out of the country; the Taliban’s takeover hands China and Russia an opportunity to project their power after Washington’s chaotic withdrawal; and a majority of Federal Reserve officials believe the US central bank could start withdrawing a massive pandemic stimulus programme later this year, according to a record of their latest meeting.
Afghanistan faces ‘dire’ financial outlook, warns former central bank chief - with Jonathan Wheatley, emerging markets correspondent
China and Russia poised to step into the Afghanistan gap - with James Kynge, global China editor
Most Fed officials reckon stimulus could start winding down this year - with Colby Smith, US economics editor
UK government intervenes in £2.6bn Ultra Electronics takeover by Cobham
