Sports Direct is offering to buy beleaguered café chain Patisserie Valerie, the retail company owned by billionaire Mike Ashley announced on Friday.

Patisserie Valerie crashed into administration at the end of January after talks with banks failed to save it from bankruptcy following an investigation into long-term fraud of its accounts.

In a statement released by Sports Direct late on Friday, the company said it had made an offer “to acquire the business comprising the trade and assets of Patisserie Holdings plc and its group companies out of administration.”

In October, accounting irregularities resulted in the discovery of a £40m hole in the cafe company’s finances. Chris Marsh was suspended as finance director and later resigned, followed shortly by the chief executive Paul May.

The cafe group’s collapse was the “direct result” of the fraud, according to a company stock exchange announcement on January 22 that followed long negotiations with its two main lenders, HSBC and Barclays. The previous week the company said that accountants had found “thousands of false entries into the company’s ledgers”.

The offer for Patisserie Valerie is the latest in a succession of bids by Mr Ashley for ailing high street retailers. He has made numerous offers in recent months, including for department store House of Fraser, cycle shop company Evans Cycles and music chain HMV.

His bid for HMV failed after he was outbid by Canadian music Entrepreneur Doug Putnam on Wednesday.

Patisserie Valerie was founded in 1926 by the Belgian-born Esther van Gyseghem, otherwise known as Madame Valerie. In 2006 entrepreneur and Pizza Express founder Luke Johnson’s venture capital firm, Risk Capital Partners, bought a controlling stake in the company and expanded it into an Aim-listed company.

At the time the fraud was announced, Mr Johnson lent Patisserie Valerie £20m and arranged for a further £15m to be raised through a heavily discounted share issue.

People familiar with the process said that the Sports Direct bid was put to Patisserie Valerie on Friday afternoon.

Mr Ashley could not be reached for comment.