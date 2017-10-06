Weinstein star wanes amid harassment claims

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Harvey Weinstein is battling to save his career following allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women over decades, claims that have blighted the reputation of one of Hollywood’s most revered — and feared — movie moguls.

The unsavoury allegations in a lengthy New York Times investigation into harassment and paid settlements by Mr Weinstein echo the scandal that has rocked Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel for the past year.

They have also shone on a light on a culture of predatory sexual behaviour in Hollywood, which was supposedly a relic of its infamous “casting couch” past.

Rumours about Mr Weinstein’s conduct with women have swirled for years but have failed to derail his success in Hollywood, where Miramax and The Weinstein Company, the two groups he started with his brother, Bob, have won a string of Oscars for movies such as The King’s Speech and Pulp Fiction.

The speculation also failed to sever the connections he forged with the elite of liberal politics. He helped endow a faculty chair in honour of the prominent feminist Gloria Steinem at Rutgers University and struck close ties with the Democratic Party’s leading lights: he is a long-term supporter of Hillary Clinton, donating to her campaigns, while Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter Malia recently interned at The Weinstein Company.

Ashley Judd, left, and Gloria Steinem, the well-known feminist who has been honoured by Weinstein with a professorship in her name © Getty

“Biggest mystery of NYTimes Weinstein story: How exemplary parents like [the] Obamas let their daughter work there,” Frank Rich, the journalist and executive producer of HBO’s Veep, wrote on Twitter. “The stories were out there.”

Mr Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from work following the New York Times allegations and, in a rambling apology for his conduct in which he misquoted the hip-hop star Jay Z and mentioned his own bar mitzvah, declared that he would focus his efforts on fighting the National Rifle Association.

But it is unclear if that will be enough to earn the forgiveness of Hollywood. “He’s finished,” one long-time colleague told the FT. Another agreed the scandal could be fatal for Mr Weinstein’s Hollywood hopes. “It’s hard to see a way back from him after this.”

The Weinstein Company board was due to meet on Friday to discuss the allegations against Mr Weinstein. The company declined to comment. The New York Times alleged that some Weinstein Company board members and executives were informed of the allegations in 2015 but decided against investigating further.

In a public apology Mr Weinstein said: “I came of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.”

He promised to become “a better person”. And yet he is also fighting back, telling the New York Post that he would sue the New York Times for its “inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions”.

He has hired a heavyweight legal team to fight his corner, with Lisa Bloom, who represented several women who alleged sexual harassment by Bill O’Reilly, the disgraced Fox News star, working alongside Charles Harder.

Lisa Bloom has been hired to the Weinstein legal team © AP

Mr Harder vaulted to the top tier of celebrity litigators last year when he won $140m in damages for Hulk Hogan, the celebrity wrestler. Hogan — real name Terry Borrea — had sued Gawker, the online media group, after it published a sex tape in which he featured. Gawker was forced to file for bankruptcy following the verdict.

Mr Harder said in a statement that the New York Times story was “saturated with false and defamatory statements” about Mr Weinstein and relied on “mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses”.

Ms Bloom said in a statement that Mr Weinstein was “reading books and going to therapy,” adding: “He is an old dinosaur learning new ways.”

This year Mr Weinstein optioned the rights to Ms Bloom’s book, Suspicion Nation, about the killing of the black teenager Trayvon Martin. Ms Bloom is the daughter of Gloria Allred, a celebrity lawyer who often represents alleged victims of sexual harassment — including Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the NBC show The Apprentice. Ms Zervos had alleged that she had been harassed by its then presenter, Donald Trump.

Ms Allred implied her daughter had been wrong to represent Mr Weinstein. “I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment,” she said. “I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment.”

As he begins his leave of absence, Mr Weinstein will have a chance to look back on a career in Hollywood that had in recent years produced fewer standout hits than in a decades-long purple patch that yielded a glut of Oscars.

With his brother, Bob, he revolutionised independent cinema, turning it into a thriving global business with their Miramax company. Named after their parents, Miriam and Max, and later acquired by Walt Disney, Miramax delivering a string of hits such as Sex, Lies and Videotape and The English Patient, proving that critical and commercial success were not the preserve of the industry’s biggest studios.

He would earn a reputation as Hollywood’s most wily Oscar strategist and in 1998 pulled off one of the greatest best picture shocks, masterminding a campaign that saw Shakespeare in Love defeat the highly fancied Saving Private Ryan.

The brothers left Disney in 2005 to set up The Weinstein Company, backed by $1bn raised by Goldman Sachs where, after a blip, the hits kept coming — such as Academy Award winners The Artist, The King’s Speech, and The Iron Lady, for which Meryl Streep won an Oscar.

He is likely to face a frosty reception from Hollywood’s creative community when — or if — he decides to return. Patricia Arquette, who starred in Miramax’s True Romance alongside Christian Slater, took to Twitter to applaud Ashley Judd, who alleged harassment by Mr Weinstein, and Rose McGowan, who was mentioned by the New York Times as one of the women who allegedly settled a harassment claim against him.

“I’m sure it wasn’t easy to come forward but in doing so you helped a lot of others who might not have been heard,” Ms Arquette wrote.