Episode 86
Headlines include Federal Reserve, Meta Platforms, electric vehicles, Bill Ackman and Deutsche Bank AG
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Fed’s Jay Powell refuses to rule out string of aggressive rate rises
Facebook gives up on digital payments ambitions with Diem asset sale
Renault-Nissan alliance plans €23bn investment in electric cars
Bill Ackman buys Netflix stake worth $1.1bn after stock sell-off
Profits at Deutsche Bank’s investment bank almost halve in fourth quarter
