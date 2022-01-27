This edition features these stories from ft.com

Fed’s Jay Powell refuses to rule out string of aggressive rate rises

Facebook gives up on digital payments ambitions with Diem asset sale

Renault-Nissan alliance plans €23bn investment in electric cars

Bill Ackman buys Netflix stake worth $1.1bn after stock sell-off

Profits at Deutsche Bank’s investment bank almost halve in fourth quarter

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.