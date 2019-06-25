Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Lloyds Bank and its offshore banking problems, the latest on the regulatory tests facing Facebook's Libra initiative, and how banks have fared in this year's US Fed stress tests.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nick Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Hannah Murphy, technology correspondent, and Kiran Stacey, US regulatory correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon


For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast