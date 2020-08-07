Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A surge in Uber’s food delivery business was unable to offset a 75 per cent drop in global ride-sharing, Quicken Loans stock jumped 20 per cent in its first day of trading on Thursday, and an FT analysis of data made public by the Trump administration makes it difficult to discern whether the US Paycheck Protection Program was effective at saving jobs. Plus, the FT’s deputy Beijing bureau chief, Yuan Yang, explains why Microsoft’s position in China might give it an advantage in its takeover talks for TikTok.





