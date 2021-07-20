You might think you are too smart to be duped by fraudsters, but under lockdown, criminals have come up with frighteningly convincing ways of using technology to part us from our hard-earned cash.

I lost my life savings to a scammer Claer Barrett and guests on whether you should invest in crypto. Listen here

In this bonus episode of the FT Money Clinic podcast, presenter Claer Barrett talks to 31-year-old listener Jenny about how professional scammers conned her out of £17,000 after she clicked on a rogue text message — and the battle she’s now fighting with her bank to get the money back.

After Jenny’s data was “phished” by criminals, she fell victim to an elaborate deception. She has chosen to reveal the details on the podcast to warn others, and talks about how the fallout has affected her financially and emotionally.

Bank fraud experts provide practical advice about spotting scams and Gareth Shaw, head of Money at Which?, talks about the lengthy compensation battle faced by fraud victims like Jenny.