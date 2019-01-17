Thank you for your help!

The crushing rejection of prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by Parliament this week was hardly a surprise. Yet, despite the fact that the deal’s rejection was both predictable and predicted, the scale of the defeat still managed to shock pundits and political observers.

This has been a characteristic of the Brexit process at every stage along the way so far, observes Philip Stephens in his column. The impact has been cumulative: chapter after chapter of humiliation in a story of national shame. It is hard to see how even the damage done so far can be repaired.

Just weeks before Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU, Mrs May’s authority is broken, the opposition cannot pass a vote of no-confidence against her government, and the MPs who threw out her plan have no shared alternative. If she is to salvage anything from this week’s wreckage Mrs May must now set aside her vanity to behave as a prime minister rather than a party leader, Philip notes. Many fear she is too small a politician for the task.

Janan Ganesh posits that it is timefor America to embrace a class struggle. In a country riven along the lines of race, gender and sexuality, this fracture feel less fraught.

Marietje Schaake, a Dutch MEP,warns that Germany’s recent data hack should be a wake-up call to all Europeans, especially in the run up to the European elections in May.

Frederick Studemann discusses the unsettling problem for Europeans living in the UK who, like him, face applying for settled status in a place they already call home.

Eric Jing explains how responsible technology can transform millions of lives. The head of Ant Financial says that, by being creative, groups like his can work together to benefit the underprivileged.

David Gardner argues that by withdrawing US forces from Syria, the Trump administration is making the most consistently combustible region in the world more explosive.

Data harvesting in the days of direct mail, letter from Marco Bueninck, Mexico City, Mexico.

After reading the article about data brokers ( “The data merchants”, FT Big Read, January 9), I think with melancholy back to the days I ran the subscription department for a renowned publisher in Amsterdam. Twice a year we sent out, all over Europe, millions of direct mail letters to sell our subscriptions. The objective was simple: increase our circulation and attract more advertisers…And yes, we got complaints from some people.

In response to, Theresa May has one last throw of the Brexit dice, Wlkrrch says:

Over the course of several decades Tories wove an entirely imaginary vision of a monstrous European tyranny out of myriad small and mostly insignificant snippets of mundane everyday bureaucratic idiocy, and as the tapestry grew the colours became more and more vivid until the keepers of the vision could compare the EU to the USSR and Nazi Germany with a straight face and without blushing.

Clarity and independence matter for British workers, letter from Simon Brewer, London, UK.

What Sunderland’s Nissan voters always suspected. Liberal amazement abounded when communities such as Sunderland voted to leave. How could they endanger their livelihoods was the question asked, frequently with derision. Perhaps they suspected that for all their hard work and professionalism, if you play with a biased referee, you will often lose, despite your best efforts.

