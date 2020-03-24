Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Japanese cuisine has long been famous for its healthy properties but what makes it so special? Is it responsible for the impressive longevity of the Japanese? And is it still popular in the modern age of processed food? Darren Dodd talks to Leo Lewis, FT Tokyo correspondent about the myths and realities of washoku, the traditional Japanese diet.

