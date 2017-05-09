Moon wins in Korea; Jack Ma woos US; Facebook Thai king video ban

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

South Korea elected Moon Jae-in president, choosing an advocate of dialogue with Pyongyang in a high turnout vote that draws a line under almost a decade of conservative rule, but that could increase tensions with the US.

Mr Moon’s rout of his rivals — more than doubling his nearest challenger’s share with more than 41 per cent of the vote — brings stability to South Korea in the form of a former refugee, special forces soldier and human rights lawyer, after a corruption scandal brought down his predecessor. Mr Moon is now under pressure to reassert South Korean influence on everything from the North Korean nuclear crisis to the deployment of a US missile shield that has infuriated Beijing, putting him on a collision course with Donald Trump. (FT, NAR, NYT)

In the news

Kushner project touted in China in trouble The real estate project backed by the family of Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner sparked controversy after Mr Kushner’s sister touted her family’s connections to the US president at a sales event for Chinese investors. What she didn’t mention was that the project is in deep trouble, losing its anchor tenant and millions in tax breaks. (Bloomberg)

Jack Ma woos US businesses The Alibaba founder is stepping up his campaign to lure American businesses to his e-commerce giant, saying he plans to bring 1m small US business onboard in the next five years, as part of a pledge he made to create 1m US jobs. (FT)

US wants tally of Haitian immigrants’ crimes The Trump administration is taking the unorthodox step of hunting for evidence of criminal activity by Haitian immigrants as it determines whether to allow them to participate in a humanitarian programme that shielded roughly 50,000 from deportation since the devastating 2010 earthquake. The unusual step is the latest evidence of the administration’s controversial decision to view criminality based on ethnicity or immigration status that has sparked criticism from immigration advocates. (AP)

Trump revelations A Senate judiciary committee investigation into Russian interference in the US election has found that Donald Trump was warned twice against hiring former general Michael Flynn as his security adviser. This was just one of the revelations to emerge from the testimony of former justice chief Sally Yates, who warned that Mr Flynn could be vulnerable to foreign blackmail. Here’s how the White House explains waiting 18 days to fire Mr Flynn. (FT, Guardian, NYT)

Jail for Jakarta’s governor The Christian governor of Indonesia’s capital, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, has been sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy and inciting violence. He was found guilty of insulting Islam by referring to a verse in the Koran during a campaign speech. Here’s a read on how the overwhelmingly Muslim country has been resistant to extremism — until now. (Al Jazeera, Economist)

US to arm Kurds over Turkish objections The Trump administration approved a plan to provide Syrian Kurds with heavier weapons for the fight to retake Raqqa from Isis, over the vociferous objections of Ankara. (NYT)

It’s a big day for

Toyota Analysts expect the weaker yen to help Toyota beat its profit target when it announces fourth-quarter results. Japan’s biggest carmaker is likely to struggle to expand its profit and sales with the anticipated peak-out in US car sales and a rise in steel and other material costs. (NAR)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Food for thought

Macron weighs up France’s biggest challenges Martin Wolf on whether the president-elect can seize the opportunity his victory presents: “If he is to do so, he will need not only clarity and courage, but also luck. The reforms he plans could work, economically and politically, provided the eurozone’s recovery continues.” Here’s Gideon Rachman on how Macron’s win earns Europe a reprieve from the forces of populism. (FT)

The Thai king wore a crop top to the mall But Facebook has blocked users in Thailand from the seeing the video of the heavily tattooed 64-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun strolling through a German mall. The social network did not block it because it was obscene or violated its rules, but because of Thailand’s laws banning criticism of the monarchy. (Vice)

China’s golden touch in Pakistan Stocks in Pakistan have soared over the past year, thanks in part to what Chinese investment might mean for the country, sending the market to a record high in January. But momentum has slowed, and there are warning signs on the horizon, writes Henny Sender. (FT)

It was cultural anxiety, not economic anxiety New data suggest that fear of societal change — not economic pressure — motivated people without college degrees who voted for Donald Trump, adding fuel to the debate over whether Trump voters were reacting to “economic anxiety” or expressing racism. “Evidence suggests financially troubled voters in the white working class actually preferred Clinton over Trump. Besides partisan affiliation, it was cultural anxiety — feeling like a stranger in America, supporting the deportation of immigrants, and hesitating about educational investment — that best predicted support for Trump.” Harvard political science professor Ryan Enos took to Twitter to cast a sceptical eye on the research. (Atlantic)

Pity the poor compliance officer The men and women who are tasked with telling powerful moneymakers they have to follow the rules are being thrown for a loop by Donald Trump, “with his disregard for business-ethics standards, both in and out of office”. (New Yorker)

Saving the world’s second biggest copper mine The copper mine at Grasberg, in the mountains of Indonesia, last year produced about 3 per cent of global supply. But government interference means it may never be developed to its full potential. (FT)

How Hijabs became big business When Nike introduced a sports hijab earlier this year, it highlighted the growing market for so-called Islamic fashion. The marketing of “Islamic” clothing is now a multibillion-dollar global industry. (The Conversation)

Video of the day

FT editor on Macron and the UK elections Lionel Barber and Janan Ganesh discuss how the election of Emmanuel Macron in France might affect the electoral campaign in the UK. (FT)