Maybe the unicorns knew what they were doing by staying private for so long. Two weeks ago Lyft kicked off the 2019 IPO frenzy. Selling shares at $72 each, it took advantage of investor interest to raise proceeds at a price above the range indicated in its roadshow. On the first day of trading, shares popped as high as nearly $90.

In the days since, Lyft’s stock price has fallen to nearly $60 amid sharp volatility. Suspicions have emerged that the sharp drop is not just over worries about its juicy valuation, but that short selling may be driving shares lower. Lyft even accused Morgan Stanley of peddling hedging products to Lyft shareholders who are bound by lock-up agreements. These stop them from officially selling any shares for six months. The bank denied the allegations.

Would-be debutantes Pinterest and Uber noticed the sticky start. They are making sure lock-up agreements are airtight.

Debuts marred by technical or fundamental issues are not unusual. CEOs frantically watching a bouncing ticker should instead focus on the long-term value creation, with which they repeatedly claim to be obsessed.

Long-term backers like venture capitalists naturally want liquidity. But they cannot be seen to dump shares shortly after an IPO. The lock-up keeps them and other insiders from cashing out too quickly. These lock-ups are also supposed to prohibit “hedging”, where shareholders would benefit from declines in the stock price.

Pinterest and Uber are taking no chances. Lawyers have re-read all the documents. Bankers have set modest initial valuation ranges, hoping investor interest will boost those lowball figures. But ultimately, such positioning does not really matter. Facebook’s 2011 listing was bungled. Shareholders cared little about this further down the road, as earnings exploded quarter after quarter. Public markets are rough and unforgiving. Maybe it is good to learn that lesson early on.